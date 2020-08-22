Firefighters battle 560 wildfires across California

"We're putting everything we have on this," Newsom said, noting the state is seeking aid from the federal government.

California firefighters are "overwhelmed" by the ongoing fires, he said.

Two of the fires there are now the 7th and 10th largest fires in state history, having burned as much as 300 square miles each, Newsom added.

Meanwhile the CZU Complex fire raging through San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties is 50,000 acres and has displaced about 64,600 people, Xinhua news agency quoted the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire) officials as saying on Friday.