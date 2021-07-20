Floods lay bare Europe's gigantic task in averting future climate damage

The catastrophic floods that swept northwest Europe last week were a stark warning that stronger dams, dykes and drainage systems are as urgent as long-term climate change prevention.

As the waters recede, officials are assessing the destruction left by the torrents that terrorised swathes of western and southern Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, smashing buildings and bridges and killing more than 150 people.

German interior minister Horst Seehofer, who visited Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler on Monday, said the cost of reconstruction would run into the billions of euros, in addition to the millions needed for emergency assistance.

But the cost of designing and building better infrastructure to mitigate such events could be many times higher.