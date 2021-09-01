Global South climate activists doubt COP26 participation over vaccine delay

Britain is moving too slowly to get developing-country delegates hoping to travel to November's key UN climate talks vaccinated on time, activists said, raising concerns they will not be able to afford expensive quarantine, undermining their participation.

The British government, which is hosting the event, has offered to vaccinate participants who cannot otherwise get inoculated against Covid-19 ahead of the crucial COP26 climate conference, due to take place from 31 October - 12 November in Scotland.

But vaccines promised under the UK-led plan have yet to be administered, with just two months to go before COP26, climate campaign groups said.