Global warming causing animals to 'shapeshift': Study

Climate change is not only a human problem, animals have to adapt to it as well, says a recent study led by an international team of researchers.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Trends in Ecology and Evolution'. Research has revealed some ‘warm-blooded’ animals are ‘shapeshifting’ and getting larger beaks, legs, and ears to better regulate their body temperatures as the planet gets hotter.

Bird researcher Sara Ryding of Deakin University in Australia in the research said, "A lot of the time when climate change is discussed in mainstream media, people are asking 'can humans overcome this?', or 'what technology can solve this?'."

"It's high time we recognised that animals also have to adapt to these changes, but this is occurring over a far shorter timescale than would have occurred through most of the evolutionary time," added Ryding.