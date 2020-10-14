Great Barrier Reef's corals in steep decline

While four mass bleaching events up to 2017 were covered by the latest research, the damage to coral species from bleaching in early 2020 is yet to be assessed.

It was the most widespread bleaching on record, impacting swathes of the southern reaches of the reef for the first time.

Hughes said scientists expected corals to continue dying off unless nations met their Paris Agreement commitment to keep the increase in global average temperature under 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

"It takes about a decade for a half-decent recovery for the fastest-growing species, so the chances of us getting decades between the future sixth, seventh and eighth bleaching events is close to zero because temperatures are because going up and up and up," he said.

If temperatures do stabilise later this century under the Paris target, it is hoped that corals will be able to reassemble and rebuild their numbers.

Even then, Hughes said, "we don't think they'll rebuild into the mix of species that we've known historically".

If the rise is as much as 3 or 4 degrees Celsius, "forget it", he said.

"The trajectory is changing very, very quickly -- we're shocked and surprised by how quickly these changes are happening -- and there's further change ahead."