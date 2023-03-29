UN adopts landmark resolution on climate justice

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted by consensus and to cheers a resolution calling for the world body's top court to outline legal obligations related to climate change.

Pushed for years by Vanuatu and Pacific islander youth, the measure asks the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to lay out nations' obligations for protecting Earth's climate, and the legal consequences they face if they don't.

"Together, you are making history," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, emphasizing that even if non-binding, an opinion from the International Court of Justice "would assist the General Assembly, the UN and member states to take the bolder and stronger climate action that our world so desperately needs."

Ultimately co-sponsored by more than 130 member states, the resolution had been widely expected to be approved.

Its adoption sends "a loud and clear message not only around the world, but far into the future," Vanuatu's Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau told the assembly.