Johnson launches coalition to tackle climate change impacts

British prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday launched the Adaptation Action Coalition, a new international coalition to tackle the impacts of climate change.

Johnson launched the coalition in a virtual address to the Netherlands-hosted Climate Adaptation Summit, the first-ever global summit focused solely on adaptation and resilience.

Developed by the UK in partnership with Egypt, Bangladesh, Malawi, the Netherlands, Saint Lucia and the United Nations, this new coalition will work to turn international political commitments made through the United Nations Call for Action on Adaptation and Resilience into on-the-ground support for vulnerable communities.

Many countries across the world are already experiencing the impacts of climate change, from forest fires in Australia to the recent cyclones in Mozambique.