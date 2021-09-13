Launch of Global Youth Letter on Climate Connection

Of the young people surveyed, 25 per cent came from rural areas, which can be harder to reach, and 75 per cent from urban areas. 55 per cent of respondents were female. The report also heard from traditionally overlooked groups such as young people with disabilities, and those belonging to minority groups and indigenous communities. 67 per cent of young people felt that their country leaders could not address climate change on their own.
They raised concerns that the voices of women and minority groups were not reflected in current climate change policy. The report found a consistent call for young people to be included in policy decisions. Young people felt that their involvement would ensure more innovative ideas for tackling climate change and would have a wider, more effective reach. The findings emphasised a clear need for policymakers to channel the passion and enthusiasm of young people in more practical and structured ways.
Our report reveals the untapped potential of young people around the world to contribute towards action on climate change. Young people are the leaders and influencers of tomorrow and it’s essential that we provide opportunities for their voices to reach government leaders and involve them in the policy decisions that will impact their futuresKate Ewart-Biggs, British Council Deputy Chief Executive
The report found that whilst young people are willing and keen to make meaningful contributions, many lack the opportunities to do so. 75 per cent of young people reported that they had the skills to deal with climate issues in their communities and 63 per cent said that they knew about the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). However, 69 per cent said they had never participated in climate change action. Some of the barriers to youth participation in climate action include limited digital access, hierarchical social cultures that exclude young people, and a lack of access to training and skills development.
The report also highlighted the role and potential of digital channels as a tool for young people to tackle climate change, although acknowledged that the ‘digital divide’ that sees some people excluded from accessing the internet must be taken into consideration.
Young people unanimously viewed social media as an important platform to share messages about climate change with their peers, countering disinformation and influencing those around them. For young people in remote areas without internet access, television and radio can provide them with information about climate change instead. The findings from the report have been used to write a Global Youth Letter, a plan of action setting out young people’s aspirations and recommendations around climate change. The letter directly addresses the policymakers and world leaders who will attend the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in November.
The Global Youth Letter launched at a virtual event on 9 September. Insights from the Global Youth Letter will inform on-going discussions with policymakers in the run up to and during COP26.
The UK will host COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, from 1 to 12 November. The British Council is supporting the UK government’s ambition for COP26 to be the most inclusive ever by using its global networks to inspire millions of people around the world to take action against climate change.