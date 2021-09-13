Launch of Global Youth Letter on Climate Connection

The report found that whilst young people are willing and keen to make meaningful contributions, many lack the opportunities to do so. 75 per cent of young people reported that they had the skills to deal with climate issues in their communities and 63 per cent said that they knew about the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). However, 69 per cent said they had never participated in climate change action. Some of the barriers to youth participation in climate action include limited digital access, hierarchical social cultures that exclude young people, and a lack of access to training and skills development.

The report also highlighted the role and potential of digital channels as a tool for young people to tackle climate change, although acknowledged that the ‘digital divide’ that sees some people excluded from accessing the internet must be taken into consideration.

Young people unanimously viewed social media as an important platform to share messages about climate change with their peers, countering disinformation and influencing those around them. For young people in remote areas without internet access, television and radio can provide them with information about climate change instead. The findings from the report have been used to write a Global Youth Letter, a plan of action setting out young people’s aspirations and recommendations around climate change. The letter directly addresses the policymakers and world leaders who will attend the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in November.