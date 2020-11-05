Massive iceberg threatens remote penguin sanctuary

The world’s biggest iceberg is on a collision course with a remote South Atlantic island that is home to thousands of penguins and seals, and could impede their ability to gather food, scientists told AFP Wednesday.

Icebergs naturally break off from Antarctica into the ocean, but climate change has accelerated the process—in this case, with potentially devastating consequences for abundant wildlife in the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia.

Shaped like a closed hand with a pointing finger, the iceberg known as A68a split off in 2017 from Larsen Ice Shelf on the West Antarctic Peninsula, which has warmed faster than any other part of Earth’s southernmost continent.

At its current rate of travel, it will take the giant ice cube—which is several times the area of greater London -- 20 to 30 days to run aground into the island’s shallow waters.