'Earth is in our hands': Astronaut’s plea for the planet

Around a dozen cameras are available to astronauts on the ISS, some permanently installed on the Cupula observation module, some in the US laboratory which has a porthole looking down on Earth.

Despite only having a few hours of leisure time a day, Pesquet took 245,000 photos during his last tour.

"Many are not very good, but in six months there is a real progression curve," he said.

Throughout the photos of rivers, oceans, deserts, mountains, sunsets and sunrises, the astronaut's amazement at the world shines through.

"The planet is so vast and diverse that you still don't feel like you've seen everything. Even after 400 days in orbit, there are still some thing that surprise me, places I haven't seen," he said.

The speed of the station, which hurtles through space at 28,000 kilometres an hour, means that "we are never above the same area at the same time of day," he said.

One day, he was surprised to find out that the northern lights appeared blue from space.

Pesquet only managed to get a photo of the phenomenon because his US colleague Shane Kimbrough told him it was taking place, after spotting it out of his bedroom window.