New global fund invests in nature to shore up climate change fight

A new international fund backed by wealthy nations aims to invest at least $500 million in protecting nature in developing countries and giving indigenous people a bigger role in conserving their environment and tackling climate change.

The Climate Investment Funds (CIF), one of the world's largest multilateral climate financing instruments, launched its "Nature, People, and Climate" (NPC) programme on Wednesday at a major UN environment conference in Stockholm.

Backed so far by Italy and Sweden, and with a target of raising $500 million by November, the NPC will provide finance and expertise to initiatives that conserve wildlife, plants and forests, promote sustainable agriculture and food supplies, and enable people to cope with rising seas and extreme weather.

"Nature-based solutions help reduce emissions, support communities adapting to a changing climate and protect biodiversity," Matilda Ernkrans, Sweden's international development minister, said in a statement.

Improving conservation and management of natural areas, such as parks, oceans, forests and wildernesses, is seen as crucial to safeguarding the ecosystems on which humans depend and to limiting global warming to internationally agreed targets.