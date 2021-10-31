New Zealand increases emissions reduction target

Emissions are currently about the same as they were in 2005 and climate change minister James Shaw described the next decade as “make or break” for the planet.
“To stand a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C, the science shows we now have about eight years left to almost halve global greenhouse gas emissions,” he said in a statement.
“That’s eight years for countries to make the necessary plans, put in place policies, implement them, and ultimately deliver the cuts.”
Under a complex system for determining the contribution to fighting climate change, the cuts will include arrangements helping other countries reduce their emissions, drawing criticism from the opposition National Party.
“National supports using global carbon markets to achieve our targets, but there is no sense in setting a target that over-reaches and simply signs New Zealand up to a huge bill as we buy units from overseas,” the party’s climate change spokesman Stuart Smith said.