Will India lightning strike deaths rise as climate change worsens?

The residents of Gurwaith village in Indian Kashmir never used to fear thunderstorms, but in recent weeks, people have raced home or remained indoors at the sight of dark clouds overhead.

Lightning killed four villagers on 6 May - two people herding sheep and a couple working on their farm - marking the first time the area has experienced a lethal storm as climate change fuels the risk of more frequent strikes across India.

"People are scared following the (May) incident," said Saif-u-Din Dinda, a farmer in the village in Budgam district. "Everyone ... rushes home when the weather turns bad."

Fellow villager Khadija Begam, whose husband Mohammad Sultan Chopan was one of the four victims, said the couple "used to get caught in thunderstorms while herding our sheep".

"But, no one was ever killed by lightning," she said.

Thunderstorms and lightning have emerged as major weather hazards in recent years, killing about 2,500 people annually, India's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says, with those in rural areas or working outdoors most at risk.

Lightning is the biggest killer among "forces of nature" - which also include avalanches, cyclones and landslides - accounting for 40 per cent of 7,126 such deaths in 2021, according to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

As temperatures rise and droughts worsen worldwide, lightning strikes are becoming more frequent not only in India but nations ranging from Nepal and Brazil to the United States.

More extreme heat can draw more moisture into the atmosphere and encourage rapid updraft – two key factors for charged particles, which lead to lightning.

And in India - where lightning is common in the rainy season - longer dry spells between bouts of torrential rain are resulting in more frequent strikes, research has shown.