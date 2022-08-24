Europe faces strongest drought over last 500 years: Researchers

Dry and warm weather in certain western regions and the Mediterranean will last until November, experts said. “According to JRC experts, the current drought still appears to be the worst since at least 500 years,” the statement reads.
“The combination of a severe drought and heatwaves has created an unprecedented stress on water levels in the entire EU. We are currently noticing a wildfires season sensibly above the average and an important impact on crops production,” EU Commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth Mariya Gabriel said in a comment.