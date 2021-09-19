Protecting Teesta basin-greeneries emphasised to fight climate change, carbon emission

The people from the char lands of Lalmonirhat district considerably are most vulnerable to climate-induced risks including floods, riverbank erosion, drought and cold spell.

They have to face lack of employment and financial deficits due to the climate change that impacts on their livelihood and greatly influences their seasonal migration. Heavy and erratic monsoon rainfall also results in loss of standing crops and fruit production.

Because of the climate vulnerabilities, Lalmonirhat district was selected for organising a discussion over the formulation of National Adaptation Plan (NAP).

On 19 September, the environment, forest and climate change ministry, economic relations division (ERD), Green Climate Fund and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) jointly organised a discussion at the Lalmonirhat deputy commissioner’s office, said a news release.