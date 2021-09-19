Protecting Teesta basin-greeneries emphasised to fight climate change, carbon emission

UNDP programme specialist Arif M Faisal, while briefing the NAP process, said, “NAP will identify capacity and knowledge gaps of all the stakeholders…establish an institutional arrangement and strategies for resources allocation.” He emphasised allocating resources locally and build the capacity of the local govt to promote locally led adaptation.
A journalist S M Shafiqil Islam Khan recommended that the Teesta Masterplan must be implemented to reduce the risk of climate change.
“There is no other alternative to maintain the normal flow of water, prohibit river encroachment and thus protect the livelihood of the 2-crore people in the river catchment,” he said.
Citing some death toll by lightning that stroke in Hatibandha and Kaliganj Upazila recently, another journalist Mazed Masud emphasised innovate technology-based solutions to protect lives.
One discussant Abu Sujan said use of environment-friendly green and non-fire bricks and concrete blocks could reduce carbon emission.
Lalmonirhat police super Abida Sultana requested people to refrain from self-destructing activities like cutting of trees, instead of doing the opposite – large scale afforestation and reforestation.
Echoing the notion of afforestation, Zilla Parishad chairman Md Matiar Rahman said, “Sadly we do not have enough khash lands for afforestation. So, we need to emphasise on social forestry programme in various institution, riverbank and roadside.”
Chief guest of the event, Mizanul Haque Chowdhury, an additional secretary of the environment, forest and climate change ministry, also the NAP Formulation project director, said, “Bangladesh is committed to combatting climate change effects especially in protecting the vulnerable communities from the adverse impacts of climate change”.
Chairing the event, Lalmonirhat deputy commissioner Md Abu Zafor, promised that the district administration would all possible support for afforestation and to improve the resilient capacity of the climate vulnerable communities.
More than 50 representatives from different sector departments, local government representatives, civil society representatives, sectoral experts, journalists and academia attended the event, the release said.