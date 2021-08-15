Putin alarmed by 'unprecedented' natural disasters in Russia

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Saturday said the scale of natural disasters that have hit his country this year is "absolutely unprecedented" as local officials ask for Moscow's help to tackle fires and floods.

A former skeptic of man-made climate change, the Russian leader called on authorities to do everything possible to help Siberians affected by the region's gigantic wildfires, as well as Russians living in the flood-hit south of the country.

Speaking at a video conference with the leaders of the affected eastern and southern regions, Putin said, "In the south (of Russia), the monthly norm of rainfall now falls in a few hours and in the Far East on the contrary, forest fires in drought conditions are spreading rapidly."

In Russia's largest and coldest region of Yakutia, this summer's forest fires have already burned through an area larger than Portugal.