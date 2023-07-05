UN to further support Bangladesh in addressing climate issues

United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Special Representative of the secretary-general for Disaster Risk Reduction in United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Mami Mizutori today assured Bangladesh of providing more support to deal with the adverse impacts of climate change.
“Bangladesh is one of the 30 prioritised countries announced by the United Nations Secretary-General. The UN will continue supporting Bangladesh on priority basis to address the adverse impacts of climate change and natural disasters,” she said during a meeting at the Secretariat here with Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin.
During the meeting, the visiting UN Assistant Secretary-General said the UN will provide support to Bangladesh for preparing, monitoring, communicating and introducing early warning systems for various disasters after identifying the need and promoting green technology.
Mentioning that Bangladesh has made a remarkable progress in various social indicators, she said the world has a lot to learn from Bangladesh.
Shahab Uddin said the Bangladesh government is committed to protecting the lives and livelihood of its people from climate change impacts.
Delta Plan 2100, National Adaptation Plan and Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan are being implemented to this end, he said, adding biodiversity protection and climate adaptation and mitigation activities require a huge funding.
In these cases, he said, Bangladesh can be successful in fulfilling various international commitments, including SDGs, if it gets the necessary assistance from international community and the UN.
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Environment) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, Additional Secretary (Development) Dr Fahmida Khanam, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis and Chief of UNDRR Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific Marco Toscano-Rivalta, among others, were present.