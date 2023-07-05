UN to further support Bangladesh in addressing climate issues

United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Special Representative of the secretary-general for Disaster Risk Reduction in United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Mami Mizutori today assured Bangladesh of providing more support to deal with the adverse impacts of climate change.

“Bangladesh is one of the 30 prioritised countries announced by the United Nations Secretary-General. The UN will continue supporting Bangladesh on priority basis to address the adverse impacts of climate change and natural disasters,” she said during a meeting at the Secretariat here with Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin.