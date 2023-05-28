Bonayan wins SDG Brand Champion Awards 2023

The accolade was received by Golam Mainuddin, alongside with Jorge Luis Macedo, Ahmed Raihan Ahsanullah, and Sazzad Hossain on behalf of Bonayan.

Bonayan started in 1980, responding to the call for mass plantation from the Forest Department.

Since then, Bonayan has come forward to help the government realize the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) targets and is now supporting the government to achieve SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 15 (Life on Land) targets of enhancing forest area as a proportion of the total land area of Bangladesh to 18 per cent and to increase the area of tree-covered land to 25 per cent in relation to the total land area of Bangladesh by 2030.