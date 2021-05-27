Rising global temperatures 'inexorably closer' to climate tipping point: UN study

There is now a 40 per cent chance that global temperatures will temporarily reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in the next five years -- and these odds are rising, a UN report said on 26 May.

This does not yet mean that the world would already be crossing the long-term warming 1.5-degree threshold set by the Paris Climate Accord, which scientists warn is the ceiling to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change.

The Paris Accord target looks at temperature over a 30-year average, rather than a single year.

But it does underscore that "we are getting measurably and inexorably closer" to that threshold, said UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) secretary general Petteri Taalas in a statement.