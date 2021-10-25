Saudi pledges more than $1b in new climate initiatives

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler pledged more than $1 billion for new environmental initiatives on Monday, taking further steps to bolster environmental credentials of the world's top oil exporter.

Two days after targeting carbon neutrality by 2060, and ahead of next week's COP26 global climate change summit, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman promised to contribute 15 per cent of $10.4 billion to fund the "circular carbon economy" and provide "clean fuel" to help feed 750 million people worldwide.