Summer wildfires emit record amount of CO2

Wildfires in Siberia, North America and around the Mediterranean caused record levels of planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions this summer, the EU's Earth monitoring service said Tuesday.

Globally, forests going up in flames emitted more than 2.5 billion tonnes of CO2--equivalent to India's annual emissions from all sources--in July and August alone, the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) reported.

More than half of CO2 emissions from wildfires in July came from North America and Siberia.

Heatwaves, drought conditions, and reduced soil moisture amplified by global warming have contributed to unprecedented fires in three continents.