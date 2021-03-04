UK keen to avoid virtual COP26 climate summit: Minister

The British government will do “everything we can” to avoid a virtual climate summit in November when it is set to host nearly 200 nations in Glasgow, Scotland, the minister in charge of the 12-day meet told AFP in an interview.

“We are planning for a physical event,” Alok Sharma, president of COP26, said in Paris Tuesday after meeting with former French prime minister Laurent Fabius.

“We will plan for contingencies, but we will do everything we can to ensure that this is a physical meeting.”

Fabius presided over the 2015 UN negotiations leading to the landmark Paris Agreement.