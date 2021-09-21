UK PM Johnson calls on rich countries to meet $100 billion climate pledge

British prime minister Boris Johnson called on Monday for wealthy countries to meet a pledge to spend $100 billion a year to tackle climate change as he prepares to host a United Nations summit starting at the end of October.

Johnson and UN secretary-general António Guterres will hold a roundtable of world leaders on Monday to get rich countries to deliver on the unmet pledge, made in 2009.

"Richer nations have reaped the benefits of untrammelled pollution for generations, often at the expense of developing countries," Johnson said in a statement.

"As those countries now try to grow their economies in a clean, green and sustainable way we have a duty to support them in doing so – with our technology, with our expertise and with the money we have promised."