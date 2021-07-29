UN biodiversity summit to be delayed for third time: sources

United Nations negotiations for a global agreement to protect the planet's biodiversity are being delayed a third time due to the coronavirus pandemic and are now set to take place in the spring of 2022, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Diplomats, scientists, and conservationists from over 200 countries had planned to meet in Kunming, China, in October to agree on measures to protect plants, animals and natural systems, which experts say are being destroyed at an alarming rate.

The conference will now be split into two phases, with an event in mid-October that could be held at least partly online, followed by a second, in-person session next year, two officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

One said the second session, where the treaty to protect nature will be negotiated, will take place in April-May 2022.