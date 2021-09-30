UN climate talks a 'catalyst' for action to curb warming: Report

United Nations climate talks in November are a crucial catalyst for urgent action to keep a lid on global warming, a global coalition of 40 energy producers, industrial companies and financial institutions said on Thursday.

An Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) report outlined six actions which need to be agreed at COP26 and implemented this decade to give the world a 50 per cent chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius and a 90 per cent chance of keeping it below 2C.

In 2015, governments agreed to limit the average temperature rise to well below 2C and pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5C, the threshold scientists say would head off the worst impacts of global warming on the planet and its inhabitants.