UN, ADB to support Bangladesh's fight against climate change

The minister said that Bangladesh needs 230 billion US dollars until 2030 to implement the national adaptation plan.

"We expect cooperation from international organisations like the United Nations and ADB," were his final words.

The minister said that a specific financing mechanism must be determined for the most vulnerable countries. In this regard, the 8.8 to 9.9 trillion US dollars required for developing countries by 2030 should be taken into consideration. He also said that the global community must work together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 to save the planet.