Climate-hit island pushes to reshape World Bank, IMF

“We believe that we have a plan,” the head of the Caribbean island nation, threatened by storms and sea level rise, told world leaders at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt in November.

Known as the Bridgetown Initiative, the ideas she laid out include using the International Monetary Fund to turn “billions to trillions” in investments to cut carbon pollution, as well as a tax on fossil fuel profits to cushion the economic blows of climate impacts.

While the proposals are still being debated, they have gained traction among the large economies that hold sway over the World Bank and IMF, raising hopes of action in the coming months.

The World Bank is under particular pressure, in the wake of the resignation of chief David Malpass amid questions over his stance on climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron has embraced the reform push and will seek to keep up momentum with a climate finance summit in June, ahead of Bank meetings and UN climate summits later this year.

Reform plans are gaining momentum because they fill a “policy vacuum” over funding for the global climate response, said Avinash Persaud, the economist running the Barbados campaign with “one and a half people and a spreadsheet”.