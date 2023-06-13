Climate: Corporate 'net zero' pledges lack credibility

Nearly half the world's biggest companies have pledged to erase their carbon footprints by around mid-century, but only a handful have credible game plans for doing so, climate policy research groups said Monday.

Without tangible action from firms, the Net Zero Stocktake 2023 report warned, capping global warming at tolerable levels will likely remain out of reach.

Barely one degree Celsius of warming to date has made extreme weather more destructive and deadly, and UN climate experts have said the world could breach the Paris treaty limit of 1.5C above the preindustrial benchmark within a decade.

"The big question is whether existing net zero targets will acquire the measures of credibility quickly enough to keep the Paris Agreement's temperature goals within reach," co-author John Lang from the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit told AFP.