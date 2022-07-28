Alarm as Earth hits 'Overshoot Day' Thursday: NGOs

Mankind marks a dubious milestone Thursday, the day by which humanity has consumed all earth can sustainably produce for this year, with NGOS warning the rest of 2022 will be lived in resource deficit.

The date -- dubbed "Earth Overshoot Day" -- marks a tipping point when people have used up "all that ecosystems can regenerate in one year", according to the Global Footprint Network and WWF.

"From 1 January to 28 July, humanity has used as much from nature as the planet can renew in the entire year. That's why 28 July is Earth Overshoot Day," said Mathis Wackernagel, president of the Global Footprint Network.