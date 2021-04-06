Women walk extra mile for water in coastal Khulna

At the crack of dawn every day, 39-year-old Aleya Begum’s struggle for safe drinking water begins. A resident of Sutarkhali village in Khulna’s Dacope upazila, she wakes up around 5:00 am daily to the family rooster’s sunrise song to walk for kilometres to fetch water for her husband and children.

On a normal day, she makes two trips to the water source to bring home two pitchers of water. “After finishing the household chores by noon, I go out again in the afternoon to fetch water. This is my daily routine. Monsoon is the only season when I am spared of the toils and pains as the rains assure us of fresh water supply for 3-4 months,” said Aleya.

She is not alone. Almost all the women residents of Sutarkhali and nearby villages are forced to walk the extra mile every day to fetch water for their families. Not to mention that in villages across Bangladesh, the task of fetching water and doing other household chores falls to women.