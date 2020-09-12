Wildfires scorch record area in California

Raging wildfires in California have scorched a record 3.1 million acres of land in the state since August, authorities said.

The previous record of 1.9 million acres was set in 2018, reports Xinhua news agency.

So far, 12 fatalities and over 3,900 structures were destroyed in the fires, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection in a daily update on Thursday.

It has also burned old growth redwoods, charred chaparral and forced evacuations in communities near the coast, in wine country and along the Sierra Nevada,