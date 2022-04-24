Wildfires sweep New Mexico, hundreds of properties destroyed

Wind-driven wildfires destroyed hundreds of structures in northern New Mexico and forced thousands to flee mountain villages as blazes burned unusually early in the year in the parched US Southwest.

Two wildfires merged northwest of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and raced through 15 miles of forest driven by winds over 75 mph (121 kph), destroying more than 200 buildings, state authorities said.

To the northeast, a fire about 35 miles west of Taos doubled in size to become the largest burning in the United States, forcing the evacuation of a scout ranch and threatening several villages.