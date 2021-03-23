World Meteorological Day: Temperatures soar in Jashore

A weather analysis finds that Jashore witnesses maximum temperature for long duration in the last 38 years. Environment and public health researcher Atik Ahsan has analysed the maximum and minimum temperature records of nine districts of Bangladesh.

He said that Jashore annually witnesses maximum temperature for 75 days on an average, followed by Rajshahi for 67 days and Ishwardi of Pabna for 58 days.

His study also reveals that Jashore and Rajshahi are the most affected districts by ‘extreme weather’.

The meteorological department records a day with extreme weather if the maximum temperature surpluses 35 degree Celsius or the minimum temperature falls below 15 degree Celsius.

According to the analysis on 38-year records, Rajshahi witnessed 155 days of maximum and minimum temperature across the country, followed by 153 extreme weather in Jashore and 145 in Ishwardi.