Concern over nature loss surging in developing nations, online trends show

Awareness of nature loss and calls to address it are growing in developing nations, not just richer parts of the world, researchers said on Tuesday, urging governments and businesses to speed up efforts to make economies more eco-friendly.

Research by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) analysed the popularity of nature loss and biodiversity terms and topics in Google search trends, social media mentions and news coverage in 54 countries covering about 80 per cent of the world's population

The study, which covered the period from 2016 to 2020, showed that Google searches on nature loss and biodiversity increased by 16 per cent worldwide, driven by growth in Asia, with searches up 190 per cent in India, Pakistan per cent and Indonesia 53 per cent.

Marco Lambertini, director general of green group WWF International, which commissioned the research, said understanding of the problem had evolved.

"It is no longer an issue related to care about nature but about the concern that nature loss is having an impact on people's livelihoods," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

One million animal and plant species are at risk of extinction due to humankind's relentless pursuit of economic growth, scientists warned in a 2019 landmark report on the devastating impact of modern civilisation on the natural world.