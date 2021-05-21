Cyclonic storm likely to hit Khulna coasts around May 26: BMD

A low pressure area is very likely to form over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal which may intensify into a cyclonic storm and hit the Khulna coastal region around 26 May, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a forecast Thursday, reports UNB.

The cyclonic storm is likely to move northwestward after forming and reach near Odhisha-West Bengal of India and Khulna coasts of Bangladesh.