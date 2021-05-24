Cyclonic storm “Yaas” likely to intensify further

The deep depression over east-central bay and adjoining area moved north-northwestwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm “Yaas” over the same area and it is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northwesterly direction, a met release said.

The storm was centered at 6:00am Monday about 675 kms south-southwest of Chattogram port, 605kms south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 630kms south of Mongla port and 605kms south of Payra port.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54kms of the cyclone center is about 62kph rising to 88kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone center.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower distant cautionary signal number one but instead hoist distant warning signal number two.