Thaw and redraw: melting glacier moves Italian-Swiss border

Way up in the snowy Alps, the border between Switzerland and Italy has shifted due to a melting glacier, putting the location of an Italian mountain lodge in dispute.

The borderline runs along a drainage divide, the point at which meltwater will run down either side of the mountain towards one country or the other.

But the Theodul Glacier's retreat means the watershed has crept towards the Rifugio Guide del Cervino, a refuge for visitors near the 3,480-metre (11,417-foot) Testa Grigia peak, and it is gradually sweeping underneath the building.