Deep depression over southeast Bay intensifies into cyclone ‘Asani’

The storm is likely to intensify further and move in a northwesterly direction, added the bulletin no. 4 signed by meteorologist Md. Bazlur Rashid.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclonic centre is about 62 kph which is rising up to 88 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre.
Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower signal no. one but instead hoist distant warning signal no. two (r).
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.