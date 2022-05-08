Deep depression over southeast Bay intensifies into cyclone ‘Asani’

The deep depression over southeast Bay and adjoining area moved northwestwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over the same area on Sunday morning, says a special bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The cyclonic storm was 1255 kms south-southwest of Chattogram port, 1175 kms south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1250 kms south of Mongla port and 1205 kms south of Payra port at 6:00am.