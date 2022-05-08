Environment

Deep depression over southeast Bay intensifies into cyclone ‘Asani’

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The deep depression over southeast Bay and adjoining area moved northwestwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over the same area on Sunday morning, says a special bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The cyclonic storm was 1255 kms south-southwest of Chattogram port, 1175 kms south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1250 kms south of Mongla port and 1205 kms south of Payra port at 6:00am.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The storm is likely to intensify further and move in a northwesterly direction, added the bulletin no. 4 signed by meteorologist Md. Bazlur Rashid.

default-image

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclonic centre is about 62 kph which is rising up to 88 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre.

Advertisement

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower signal no. one but instead hoist distant warning signal no. two (r).

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

Read more from Environment
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement