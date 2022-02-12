Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest hits record January high

Environmental researchers said they were not surprised to see destruction still rising and pointed to right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's weakening of environmental protections since he took office in 2019.

With little fear of punishment, speculators are increasingly clearing forest for ranches in illegal land grabs, said Britaldo Soares Filho, an environmental modeling researcher at the Federal University of Minas Gerais. High prices for beef, soy and other commodities are also boosting the demand for cheap land.

"People might be surprised that it didn't increase even more," Soares Filho said.

"There is a race to deforest the Amazon."

Bolsonaro's office did not respond to request for comment.

The Environment Ministry said that making comparisons using single months does not provide the best picture, stating that in August to January deforestation fell slightly compared to the same period a year ago.

The federal government is acting more forcefully in 2022 to fight against environmental crimes, the ministry said in a statement to Reuters.