Denmark hosts exhibition on commercially viable green solutions for Bangladesh

‘Sustainable Green Buildings and Future of Urbanization’ was the focus at the exhibition’s panel on the opening night. While, we do not think of buildings and installations as sustainable, they have a significant impact on the environment. Indeed, living and workspaces can be designed to be more resource efficient while offering modern aesthetics and comfort. The panel members highlighted possibilities for sustainable residential, commercial, and industrial spaces in Bangladesh building on the progress achieved thus far. Attendees from government bodies, top real estate developers and architects, and Danish companies engaged in discussions on how simple technologies, such as energy efficient water pumps and ventilation systems, can be integrated into buildings for more sustainable urbanization.
On the second day of the exhibition, the panellists unpacked the ‘Future of Sustainable Apparel Production’. With the apparel sector as the biggest contributor to the Bangladeshi economy and Bangladesh most impacted by climate change, the key question was how can the apparel sector remain competitive while responding to demands of the climate crisis. Guests ranging from industrial process experts and international brands from Denmark to leading Bangladeshi RMG manufacturers shared recommendations on how Bangladesh can better position itself as a sustainable manufacturing hub and a producer for high value goods. Ultimately, becoming greener will make the Bangladeshi apparels sector even more competitive in the international arena.
Panellists at day-three of the exhibition spoke on the ‘Sustainable Future of Food’. Bangladesh recently hit the 1 billion mark from the exports of agriproducts. Although a dominant export sector in Bangladesh, agriculture and food production struggles with several challenges around food loss, food safety, and quality throughout the agrarian value chain. Bangladeshi food safety regulators, industrial leaders from the agro-food processing sector, and innovative start-ups together with Danish sector representatives conferred on how to increase access to healthier foods, reduce food loss, and increase food quality for export. Denmark’s expertise on sustainability in food production can help improve productivity and build an efficient food and agro sector.
Lastly, the Embassy hosted a discussion on day four of the exhibition to highlight the importance of ‘Transition to Sustainable Infrastucture’. Sustainable and green infrastructure development, from digital and physical connectivity to energy and services, is key for a climate vulnerable country like Bangladesh to improve productivity, economic growth, and quality of life. Danish examples of inclusive and sustainable infrastructure were shared with exhibition attendees, who represented local investment agencies, banks and financial institutions, Danish and Bangladeshi infrastructure developers, and the chief guest ICT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak. The panelists and guests deliberated on the need for more investment in this sector to help facilitate Bangladesh’s green transition.
Public and private sector initiatives are key to delivering an efficient response to the climate crisis. Denmark hosts this exhibition to raise awareness and share experiences for new ways forward. In collaborating with Bangladeshi partners, Denmark believes it can accelerate climate action to help us all pass on a prosperous and sustainable world to the coming generations.