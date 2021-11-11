Denmark hosts exhibition on commercially viable green solutions for Bangladesh

Panellists at day-three of the exhibition spoke on the ‘Sustainable Future of Food’. Bangladesh recently hit the 1 billion mark from the exports of agriproducts. Although a dominant export sector in Bangladesh, agriculture and food production struggles with several challenges around food loss, food safety, and quality throughout the agrarian value chain. Bangladeshi food safety regulators, industrial leaders from the agro-food processing sector, and innovative start-ups together with Danish sector representatives conferred on how to increase access to healthier foods, reduce food loss, and increase food quality for export. Denmark’s expertise on sustainability in food production can help improve productivity and build an efficient food and agro sector.

Lastly, the Embassy hosted a discussion on day four of the exhibition to highlight the importance of ‘Transition to Sustainable Infrastucture’. Sustainable and green infrastructure development, from digital and physical connectivity to energy and services, is key for a climate vulnerable country like Bangladesh to improve productivity, economic growth, and quality of life. Danish examples of inclusive and sustainable infrastructure were shared with exhibition attendees, who represented local investment agencies, banks and financial institutions, Danish and Bangladeshi infrastructure developers, and the chief guest ICT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak. The panelists and guests deliberated on the need for more investment in this sector to help facilitate Bangladesh’s green transition.

Public and private sector initiatives are key to delivering an efficient response to the climate crisis. Denmark hosts this exhibition to raise awareness and share experiences for new ways forward. In collaborating with Bangladeshi partners, Denmark believes it can accelerate climate action to help us all pass on a prosperous and sustainable world to the coming generations.