Depression weakens into low

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower signal as the land depression over Manikganj and adjoining areas moved Northwesterly direction further and weekend into a well-marked low at 06 am on Saturday over Gazipur and adjoining areas, reports UNB.



It is likely to move in a North/Northeasterly direction and weaken gradually, said a Met office bulletin.



Squally weather is unlikely over the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining areas of Bangladesh.

