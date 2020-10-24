Depression weakens into low

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower signal as the land depression over Manikganj and adjoining areas moved Northwesterly direction further and weekend into a well-marked low at 06 am on Saturday over Gazipur and adjoining areas, reports UNB.

It is likely to move in a North/Northeasterly direction and weaken gradually, said a Met office bulletin.

Squally weather is unlikely over the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining areas of Bangladesh.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to proceed with caution till Saturday afternoon.

According to the regular weather bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, South-west monsoon has withdrawn from northwestern part of Bangladesh.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal from the remaining part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is active over the North Bay.

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Chattrogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions.

Day temperature may rise by (1-2)°C and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

