Dhaka air quality ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka, the densely populated capital of Bangladesh, continues to dominate the list of cities with the worst air quality in the world, reports UNB.

On Thursday, Dhaka occupied the third position in the list as its air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 186 at 9.07am.

Pakistan’s Lahore and Russia’s Krasnoyarsk occupied the first two spots, with AQI scores of 210 and 209, respectively.