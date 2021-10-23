Dhaka world's second-most polluted city

Air pollution still remains one of the top most challenges for Bangladesh as Dhaka has been ranked as the second-most polluted city in the world, reports UNB.

On Saturday, Dhaka occupied the second position in the list of world cities with the worst air quality. Dhaka's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 159 around 9:15am, which is considered 'unhealthy'.

The cities of Kolkata and Mumbai in neighbouring India occupied the first and third spots, respectively, with an AQI of 193 and 158.



