Dhaka worst-affected city in the world: US study

Rapid population growth and global warming are increasing exposure to extreme heat in cities, aggravating health problems and making moving to urban areas less beneficial for the world's poor, according to a study released Monday.

The rise is affecting nearly a quarter of the world's population, said the report published in the "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences."

In recent decades, hundreds of millions of people have moved from rural areas to cities where temperatures are generally higher because of surfaces such as asphalt which trap heat and a lack of vegetation.