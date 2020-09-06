Dozens of hippos stuck in dried-up water hole in Namibia

The camp has been helping the conservancy to pump water into the pool to keep the beasts alive.

"This has worked so far but we desperately need financial assistance to cover the cost of petrol or solar installation, for the pump," he said.

One hippo calf has already died, the manager said.

He did not respond to calls or text messages from Reuters.

Namibia is known globally for its animal conservation efforts, with almost 40 per cent of its land under conservation management.

"We have been alerted of the situation of the hippos. We were not aware that the hippos were in a critical state," Romeo Muyanda, a spokesman for the environment, forestry and tourism ministry, said.

"Now that we know, we have dispatched our team to go and investigate and see what would be the best solution," he said.