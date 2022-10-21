New nature preserves need huge boost in staff, resources: study

A proposal to protect 30 per cent of the planet by 2030 would be "meaningless" without a huge boost to staffing and budgets, researchers said Thursday, warning of chronic shortages of rangers in the world's most precious ecosystems.

Governments around the world are locked in negotiations over how to keep animals and plants safe from human destruction, as scientists warn the world is potentially facing its sixth mass extinction event.

Healthy ecosystems are also essential for sustaining human habitats and the fight against global warming.

The goal to protect 30 per cent of the planet's land and oceans is one of the key targets of UN biodiversity talks, due to wrap up in December in Canada, known as "30 by 30".

But a new study by experts from wildlife organisations including the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Re:wild and WWF found that "major personnel shortfalls" are already undermining conservation.

There are currently more people employed at golf courses and country clubs in the United States than there are park rangers around the world, the authors said.