Light to moderate rain likely over country

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country, it said.