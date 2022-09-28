Light to moderate rain likely over country

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, said the weather forecast for next 24-hours started from 9:00 am this morning.
The axis of monsoon trough runs through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to Northwest Bay.
Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.
Country’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 36.0 degrees Celsius at Tarash and minimum temperature today was 23.8 degrees Celsius at Nikli.
Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00 am Wednesday was recorded 20 millimeters (mm) at Khumarkhali.