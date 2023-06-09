US cities shrouded in toxic haze as reinforcements reach Canada wildfires

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to shroud US cities in a noxious haze Thursday, forcing flight delays and cancellations to outdoor activities as environmental groups called for urgent action to tackle climate change.

Residents in the capital Washington awoke to an acrid smell and orange-tinged skies, with the Environmental Protection Agency rating parts of the mid-Atlantic region at “Code Maroon,” the highest category of the Air Quality Index, signaling hazardous conditions.

This made some parts of the United States among the most polluted in the world, worse than cities in South Asia and China that normally dominate global rankings, with the situation not expected to improve until the weekend.

“Today’s air quality is extremely unhealthy,” tweeted Washington’s Department of Energy & Environment, as the city advised residents to avoid exercising outdoors, keep windows shut and use high-caliber masks.

The White House postponed an outdoor Pride event, though a parade and festival this weekend remain on course now. The National Zoo meanwhile announced it would close “for the safety of our animals, our staff and our guests.”