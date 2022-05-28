Eight-foot python rescued from paddy field in Lalmonirhat

Farmers rescued an eight-foot long python from a paddy field in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Saturday, said the district administration, UNB reports.

The snake was rescued at noon from a field in Mothergor area in the upazila, said Dr Motaharul Islam, upazila livestock officer.

Habibur Rahman, a local farmer, found the python in his field while harvesting paddy and rescued it with the help of other farmers.

The python has been kept under the custody of Nowdabas Union Parishad for now, said Motaharul Islam.

Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Nazir Hossain said, “We immediately sent police to the spot upon receiving the news. The snake has been rescued and forest department officials will release it later into Shal forest.”