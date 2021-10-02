EU assures Bangladesh of increasing climate support

Timmermans said this in a bilateral meeting held in Milan of Italy between the EU and Bangladesh delegation led by environment, forest and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin, according a message received here.
Shahab Uddin told the EU that Bangladesh is playing a significant role in the international arena on climate change.
He sought EU's cooperation in all sectors, including technology transfer, capacity building, renewable energy and adaptation activities, aiming to deal with climate change impacts.
Bangladesh delegation members - additional secretary (development) of the ministry A Shamim Al Razi and director of Department of Environment (DoE) Md Ziaul Haque were present at the meeting.